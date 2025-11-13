FY2025 EPS Estimates for Denison Mines Cut by Roth Capital

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Denison Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.93.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.98. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$4.79.

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

