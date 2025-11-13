Syncona’s (SYNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 189 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s previous close.

Syncona Price Performance

Shares of SYNC opened at GBX 99.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.26. Syncona has a one year low of GBX 77.32 and a one year high of GBX 113.40.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

