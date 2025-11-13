Syncona’s (SYNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 189 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s previous close.
Syncona Price Performance
Shares of SYNC opened at GBX 99.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.26. Syncona has a one year low of GBX 77.32 and a one year high of GBX 113.40.
Syncona Company Profile
