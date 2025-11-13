Dynex (DNX) Price Hits $0.0341 on Major Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynex has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $104.08 thousand worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 105,401,433 coins and its circulating supply is 105,402,011 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 105,398,695.67151344. The last known price of Dynex is 0.03345296 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $90,216.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

