MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Shares Up 23.2% – Here’s What Happened

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) was up 23.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.34 and last traded at GBX 1.29. Approximately 881,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 136,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.33. The company has a market cap of £1.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56.

MobilityOne (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. MobilityOne had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%.

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

