Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

TRVG opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.39. Trivago N.V. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 612.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 554,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 477,060 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS by 35.3% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 553,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 473,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

