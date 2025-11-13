What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for SPRB FY2025 Earnings?

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.82) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($6.72) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($6.94) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($7.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($7.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($28.18) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($42.51) EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.56) by $0.98.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $160.00 price objective on Spruce Biosciences and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 9.3%

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.28. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,896,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,765,000. Spruce Biosciences comprises about 0.6% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 579.30% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.