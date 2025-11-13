SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.97.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $317.08 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,174.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

