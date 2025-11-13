FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:GUD Lowered by Stifel Canada

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

GUD stock opened at C$6.24 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$5.09 and a 1-year high of C$6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.56 million, a PE ratio of -156.00, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.01.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of C$121.55 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company’s principal business activity is focused on developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and select international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.