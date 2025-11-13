FY2025 EPS Forecast for Rani Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

RANI stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Rani Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mir A. Imran bought 2,083,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,083,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $11,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,379,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,367.38. This trade represents a 62.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 75.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 80.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

