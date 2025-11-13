Gaimin Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Gaimin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gaimin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $55.18 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gaimin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gaimin

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 96,207,923,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,828,962,842 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. Gaimin’s official message board is gaimin.medium.com.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 96,207,923,682 with 46,828,962,842 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.0000412 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $55,759.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaimin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.