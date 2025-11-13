PetroTal’s (PTAL) Under review Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

PetroTal (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

PetroTal Price Performance

PetroTal stock opened at GBX 24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.01. PetroTal has a 52-week low of GBX 24.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £227.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.90.

About PetroTal

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.

