SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.7% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $153.33.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

