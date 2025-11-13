Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,857,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,380,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,021,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.51 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.