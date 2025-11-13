Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $7,002,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $336.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.37. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $230.05 and a 52 week high of $353.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

In related news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

