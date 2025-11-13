Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $62.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,527 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $62,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.