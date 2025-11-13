National Pension Service Grows Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 768,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Workday were worth $184,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STF Management LP boosted its position in Workday by 2.3% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Workday by 812.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 6.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 340,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,820,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.15. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $457,608.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,394.96. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,246,461.99. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.