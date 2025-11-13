National Pension Service Sells 34,533 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

National Pension Service decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,533 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $139,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after buying an additional 756,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,698,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,257,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.42 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.02.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.54.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

