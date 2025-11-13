Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,898 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,171,000 after buying an additional 471,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $570,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $162,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $222.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.