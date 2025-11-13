SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 3,028 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total value of $4,014,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,365.42. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 151,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,126,267.68. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 434,480 shares of company stock worth $77,881,380 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.