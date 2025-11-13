SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 5,071 Shares of Jumia Technologies $JMIA

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its position in Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jumia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.52% and a negative return on equity of 89.98%.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

