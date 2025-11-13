General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $166,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,670 shares of company stock valued at $44,543,236. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:GD opened at $349.44 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.