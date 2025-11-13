National Pension Service Has $163.33 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $163,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $274.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

