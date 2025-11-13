National Pension Service Buys 292,575 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,575 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $155,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,381,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,589,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,644,000 after acquiring an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.