National Pension Service Has $143.45 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $143,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 363.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $28,135,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 704,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,760 shares of company stock valued at $179,726,429 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

