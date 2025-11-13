SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 19,951 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

