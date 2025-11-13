Cherokee Insurance Co Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after buying an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $290.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.67 and a 200-day moving average of $240.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

