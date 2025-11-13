SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 4,150 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

