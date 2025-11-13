Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,819,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,290,000 after buying an additional 3,471,766 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5,576.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,673,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,451,000 after buying an additional 5,573,497 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 775,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1,657.8% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 711,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 671,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 699,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,257,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

