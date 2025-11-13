Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $233,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 703,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $203.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.10. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

