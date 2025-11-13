Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 410,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $495.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.22 and its 200 day moving average is $516.89. The company has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.