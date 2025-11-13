Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited $GAMB

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,837 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 2,516.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

