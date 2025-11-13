22,382 Shares in EPR Properties $EPR Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 235.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in EPR Properties by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,487.17. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,100 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.59%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.59%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

