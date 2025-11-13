Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Rena Hozore Reiss Sells 5,483 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total value of $1,574,224.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $291.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after purchasing an additional 330,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

