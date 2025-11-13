Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 137,603 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 21.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,464,351.36. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

