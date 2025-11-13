Auna (NYSE:AUNA) & GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Critical Analysis

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and Auna”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $305.45 million 12.91 -$52.29 million $0.09 1,516.00 Auna $1.17 billion 0.33 $29.39 million $0.88 5.90

Profitability

Auna has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. Auna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GeneDx and Auna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx 0.52% 20.22% 11.89% Auna 5.49% 15.14% 3.60%

Risk & Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auna has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GeneDx and Auna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 1 3 7 0 2.55 Auna 1 3 1 0 2.00

GeneDx presently has a consensus price target of $129.22, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Auna has a consensus price target of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 105.97%. Given Auna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auna is more favorable than GeneDx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of GeneDx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeneDx beats Auna on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

