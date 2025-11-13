Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Stake Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $632,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.17 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

