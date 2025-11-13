Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after buying an additional 1,730,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,854,000 after acquiring an additional 986,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 647.7% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 920,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 367.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $89.57.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 592.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

