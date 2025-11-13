Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 4010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 3.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 42.28%.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

