Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $1.35, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

