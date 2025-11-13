Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jabil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4,593.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 623,208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $81,378,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Jabil by 28,071.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 342,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,487.63. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,326.24. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $213.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

