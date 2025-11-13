Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 45,562 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 98,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 141,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.38.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $295.75 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $301.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.98 and its 200-day moving average is $252.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.