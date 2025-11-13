3i Group (LON:III) Shares Down 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) fell 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,376 and last traded at GBX 3,449. 49,058,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 788% from the average session volume of 5,525,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3i Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,816.67.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3i Group

3i Group Trading Down 14.5%

About 3i Group

The company has a market cap of £34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,167.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,140.55.

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.