Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.76 and last traded at $122.60, with a volume of 5589205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.