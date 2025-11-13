MOG Coin (MOG) 1-Day Volume Hits $32.85 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One MOG Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOG Coin has a total market capitalization of $155.10 million and approximately $32.85 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOG Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104,665.88 or 0.99664236 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,870.13 or 0.99879002 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,567,526,433,217 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoin. MOG Coin’s official website is www.mogcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling MOG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 390,567,526,433,216.7. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000038 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $29,970,731.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

