Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.0270 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 230407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems AS has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

