Passur Aerospace (PSSR) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

Profitability

This table compares Passur Aerospace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A
Passur Aerospace Competitors -34.46% -17.30% 4.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passur Aerospace and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Passur Aerospace N/A N/A -0.37
Passur Aerospace Competitors $3.78 billion $279.81 million 16.17

Passur Aerospace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Passur Aerospace. Passur Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Passur Aerospace has a beta of 8, suggesting that its stock price is 700% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passur Aerospace’s peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Passur Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

