Anoma Price Hits $0.0338 on Exchanges (XAN)

Anoma (XAN) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Anoma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoma has a total market capitalization of $67.69 million and $23.04 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anoma has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Anoma Profile

Anoma launched on September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Anoma’s official website is anoma.net. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma.

Buying and Selling Anoma

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.03435763 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $25,758,126.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoma using one of the exchanges listed above.

