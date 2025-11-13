Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249,167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Masco were worth $47,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Up 0.9%

MAS stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

