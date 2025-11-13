Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RAL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ralliant during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralliant during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of RAL stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.64. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

View Our Latest Report on RAL

Ralliant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.