Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,569.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 238,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 224,059 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,508.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 249,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 233,940 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -18.42%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

